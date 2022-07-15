Ticker
EU allows rail transit of sanctioned goods to Kaliningrad
By EUobserver
The European Commission on Wednesday released new guidance on the transit of goods from Russia to its Kaliningrad exclave. It said that sanctioned products, such as iron, steel, cement, wood, coal, crude oil and oil products, cannot transit from Russia to Kaliningrad by road, but it adds that "no such similar prohibition exists for rail transport, without prejudice to member states' obligation to perform effective controls."