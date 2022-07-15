Ticker
Ukraine: territorial integrity 'not negotiable'
By EUobserver
Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday the territorial integrity of his country is not negotiable under any peace deal and no peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv are underway, Reuters reported. "The objective of Ukraine in this war... is to liberate our territories, restore our territorial integrity, and full sovereignty in the east and south of Ukraine," he said. "This is the end point of our negotiating position."