By EUobserver

The US has urged Russia to stop deporting people from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, citing reports that indicated Moscow was putting children up for adoption, Reuters reported Wednesday. "Estimates … indicate Russian authorities have interrogated, detained and forcibly deported between 900,000 and 1.6 million Ukrainian citizens, including 260,000 children, from their homes to Russia — often to isolated regions in the Far East," US secretary of state Antony Blinken said.