Ticker
Unions call to halt platform work directive after Uber scandal
By EUobserver
Trade unions are calling on key MEPs to halt further steps in the legislative procedure on rules on working conditions in the so-called platform economy until Uber's controversial EU lobbying tactics are fully investigated. "Expecting good faith from the digital labour platforms during these procedures is a naïve attitude from the legislator, if not a lack of political responsibility," they said in a letter published on Thursday.