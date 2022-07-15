Ticker
MEPs urge commission to tackle illegal short-term rentals
By EUobserver
A cross-party group of MEPs called on the European Commission to tackle illegal short-term rentals with a legislative proposal, connected to the Digital Service Act. EU lawmakers complained that the publication of the initiative was postponed, urging the commission to come forward with a proposal this year. "The availability and affordability of housing, as well as liveability of our cities are at stake," they said on Thursday.