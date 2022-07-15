Ticker
MEPs back deal on corporate sustainability reporting
By EUobserver
MEPs in the legal affairs committee backed a provisional deal on the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) on Thursday, endorsing the previous agreement between the EU Parliament and member states reached in June. MEPs will hold the final plenary vote in autumn. The CSRD will oblige businesses to report on environmental, social and working standards, as well as on human rights, anti-corruption and bribery matters.