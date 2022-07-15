By EUobserver

European commission president Von der Leyen on Thursday reiterated her support for North Macedonia to one day join the European Union."We want you in the EU," she said. "Bilateral issues, such are history issues, are not conditions for accession," she said, in reference to Bulgaria's opposition. She also endorsed a French proposal to help North Macedonia's accession process, despite mass protests in Skopje on Thursday and earlier against the deal.