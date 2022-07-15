Friday

15th Jul 2022

EU court quashes Italian challenges on medicines agency

By

The EU court in Luxembourg Thursday ruled against Italian plaintiffs who challenged the bloc's decision to move the prestigious European Medicines Agency (EMA) from London to Amsterdam (instead of Milan) after Brexit. "The decisions of the representatives of the member states" on the EMA "are political acts without any binding legal effects, with the result that they cannot be the subject of an action for annulment," judges said.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why Bosnia & Herzegovina is not ready for the EU

Due to a total capture of the country's institutions and economy by corrupted ethno-nationalist elites, Bosnia & Herzegovina did not advance on key reform areas such as democratisation and improvement of the rule of law — arguably even backsliding.

Italy back in chaos, as Draghi quits over 5-Star snub

Italy was plunged into fresh political turmoil on Thursday as prime minister Mario Draghi announced his resignation after a key ally within his grand coalition government boycotted a parliamentary vote.

MEP accused of 'disrespecting' female moderator

Some 100 representatives of civil society organisations, including Transparency International EU and Oxfam, accuse German Green MEP Reinhard Bütikofer of disrespecting a moderator because she was a woman of colour and want him reprimanded.

