EU court quashes Italian challenges on medicines agency
By EUobserver
The EU court in Luxembourg Thursday ruled against Italian plaintiffs who challenged the bloc's decision to move the prestigious European Medicines Agency (EMA) from London to Amsterdam (instead of Milan) after Brexit. "The decisions of the representatives of the member states" on the EMA "are political acts without any binding legal effects, with the result that they cannot be the subject of an action for annulment," judges said.