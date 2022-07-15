Ticker
Unicef: Pandemic caused huge decline in childhood vaccinations
By EUobserver
Last year 25 million children worldwide missed vaccines that protect against life-threatening diseases, according to data published on Thursday (15 July) by the World Health Organization and UNICEF. It is the largest drop in childhood vaccination rates in about 30 years according to the organisations. "It is the largest sustained decline in childhood vaccinations in approximately 30 years has been recorded," Unicef said in a news release.