18th Jul 2022

Scholz calls to abolish national veto in EU Council

Germany is advocating for a stronger geopolitical European Union in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The EU can no longer afford "selfish blockades of European decisions by individual member states," German chancellor Olaf Scholz said, in an article in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Sunday. He was referring to the need to abolish national vetos in the EU Council and find common ground on divisive issues like migration.

Ensuring global food security: what China says and does

The problem did not pop up just this summer. The consequences of the climate crisis, compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, have significantly driven up food prices, tipping millions of people into hunger, especially in developing countries.

Revealed: Who were Russia's spies in the EU corridors?

An IT expert who stirred up anti-EU hatred, an Orientalist, and biological weapons specialists — the profiles of 19 more spies expelled from Belgium in April show what Russia's embassy to the EU was up to.

