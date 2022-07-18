By EUobserver

Germany is advocating for a stronger geopolitical European Union in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The EU can no longer afford "selfish blockades of European decisions by individual member states," German chancellor Olaf Scholz said, in an article in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Sunday. He was referring to the need to abolish national vetos in the EU Council and find common ground on divisive issues like migration.