By EUobserver

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky fired the chief of the country's national security agency, the SBU, Ivan Bakanov, and the state prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova, citing close ties with Russia, Reuters reported on Sunday. The firings and the appointment of Oleksiy Symonenko as the new prosecutor general were announced in executive orders on the president's website. In a Telegram post, Zelenskiy said there are 651 cases of alleged treason under investigation.