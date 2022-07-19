By EUobserver

The Russian media worker Marina Ovsyannikova, who became famous for holding an anti-war poster on live state television in March, has been reportedly detained by Russian police, DW reported on Sunday. Her lawyer, Dmitri Zakhvatov, confirmed the news to the Russian state-run Ria-Novosti news agency, arguing that her arrest was "linked one way or another to her act of protest." Back in March, she was also briefly detained.