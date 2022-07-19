Ticker
Putin and Erdogan to discuss Ukrainian grain exports
By EUobserver
Russian president Vladimir Putin and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday are expected to discuss Ukrainian grain export at their meeting in Tehran, Reuters reported. Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the UN are set to sign a deal later this week aimed at resuming the shipping of grain from Ukraine across the Black Sea, which has been all but halted after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, upsetting global supplies.