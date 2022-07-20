By EUobserver

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky appointed an experienced official as acting head of the security agency, the Guardian reported. Zelensky's childhood friend Ivan Bakanov, who had been in charge of the 30,000-strong state security service, the SBU, was suspended on Sunday over claims of failure to counter Russian infiltration. Zelensky announced Monday that Vasyl Maliuk, SBU's former first deputy head who led the anti-corruption and organised crime unit, would take over.