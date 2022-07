By EUobserver

Former finance minister Rishi Sunak widened his lead in the latest round of voting on Monday by Conservative MPs to decide Britain's next prime minister, AFP reported. Sunak won the support of 115 Tory lawmakers, followed by Penny Mordaunt with 82 votes, Liz Truss on 71, Kemi Badenoch on 58 and Tom Tugendhat on 31. MPs will keep voting. A television debate was scrapped after Sunak and Truss pulled out.