Gazprom tells EU buyers it cannot guarantee gas supplies
By EUobserver
Russia's Gazprom has told European customers in a letter that it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of "extraordinary" circumstances, Reuters reported. The Russian state gas monopoly said that it was retroactively declaring force majeure from 14 June. Nord Stream 1, the key pipeline delivering Russian gas to Germany and beyond, is undergoing 10 days of maintenance. The letter added to fears that Russia might not restart supplies in the pipeline.