Tuesday

19th Jul 2022

Ticker

Gazprom tells EU buyers it cannot guarantee gas supplies

By

Russia's Gazprom has told European customers in a letter that it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of "extraordinary" circumstances, Reuters reported. The Russian state gas monopoly said that it was retroactively declaring force majeure from 14 June. Nord Stream 1, the key pipeline delivering Russian gas to Germany and beyond, is undergoing 10 days of maintenance. The letter added to fears that Russia might not restart supplies in the pipeline.

Podcast

The curious case of the racial Muslim

Legal scholar Sahar Aziz says people who identify as Muslim are often perceived in racial terms, like black and brown people, in white-dominated societies. That makes Muslims on both sides of the Atlantic the subject of similar forms of racism.

Opinion

Is EU making same mistake as US 'carbon-farming' gamble?

The European Commission will soon propose a legal framework allowing companies to buy offsetting carbon removals from farmers. Despite good intentions, lessons from similar projects in the US suggest that such schemes could end up doing more harm than good

