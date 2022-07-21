Ticker
Companies getting behind EU forced-labour ban
By EUobserver
Business lobbies are voicing cautious support for a proposed EU ban on products made by forced labour, Reuters reported Wednesday. "Companies are increasing their efforts to address issues in their supply chains," the Brussels-based BusinessEurope said. "With more and more countries introducing forced labour/modern slavery related laws with different requirements, it risks becoming an increasingly complex regulatory environment," the International Chamber of Commerce, a global association, also said.