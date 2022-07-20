By EUobserver

Human rights groups have criticised the EU for signing a gas-supply memo with Azerbaijan despite its track record of abuses. "The EU should not say a country is 'reliable' when it is ... crushing political dissent," Human Rights watch told The Guardian. "Repressive and unaccountable regimes are rarely reliable partners," Amnesty International added. The EU was making itself more dependent on pipelines instead of less so, Global Witness said.