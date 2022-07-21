By EUobserver

Tampere University Hospital in Finland is preparing to receive wounded soldiers from Ukraine, amid concerns whether NGOs bringing in the casualties are well prepared. "We are doing our small part to assist victims of war wherever necessary," the hospital's chief doctor, Juhani Sand, said, Yle reports. "For an NGO to take such risks with people's lives, I hope they have thought it through carefully," health-affairs ministry specialist Krista Lyyra said.