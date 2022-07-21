Thursday

21st Jul 2022

EU and China discuss food security

EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovksis and Chinese vice premier Liu He agreed to "strengthen communication and coordination of macroeconomic policies, increase cooperation in global food and energy security and other fields, and jointly promote global economic and financial stability" in virtual talks Tuesday, China said in a readout. The EU froze a China investment pact last year in a dispute on sanctions and human rights, but this was not mentioned.

