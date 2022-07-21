Ticker
Italian government in knife-edge vote
By EUobserver
Italian prime minister Mario Draghi will address the senate on Wednesday morning, before a vote on his speech later the same evening that could decide whether he stays or goes, Reuters reports. Draghi recently resigned due to disloyalty from coalition members, but the Italian president, Sergio Mattarella rejected his resignation, putting the country in limbo. If Draghi's government cannot be revived, elections are expected in September or October.