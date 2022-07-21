By EUobserver

The EU foreign service has said Russian hacker groups were becoming increasingly disruptive in Europe since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. "The latest distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks against several EU member states and partners claimed by pro-Russian hacker groups are yet another example of the heightened and tense cyber threat landscape that EU and its member states have observed. We strongly condemn this unacceptable behaviour," it said Tuesday.