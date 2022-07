By EUobserver

The internal Conservative race to replace Boris Johnson as party leader and thus British prime minister has been narrowed down to two final candidates — former finance minister Rishi Sunak, and current foreign secretary, Liz Truss. The pair will now spend the summer campaigning to win the votes of the party's approximate 140,00-200,000 members, with a result due to be announced on 5 September. Johnson remains PM until then.