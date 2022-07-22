By EUobserver

Polish rule-of-law anomalies mean it shouldn't get EU pandemic recovery funds until further reforms are made, MEPs said after visiting Warsaw this week. "It seems that there are systemic problems caused by the government that prevent Poland from meeting all conditions for receiving the EU money," German conservative MEP Monika Hohlmeier said. "There are signs that the distribution of public funds, including EU money, is increasingly politicised," she added.