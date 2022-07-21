Thursday

21st Jul 2022

Ticker

MEPs: Poland not fit to get EU recovery funds

By

Polish rule-of-law anomalies mean it shouldn't get EU pandemic recovery funds until further reforms are made, MEPs said after visiting Warsaw this week. "It seems that there are systemic problems caused by the government that prevent Poland from meeting all conditions for receiving the EU money," German conservative MEP Monika Hohlmeier said. "There are signs that the distribution of public funds, including EU money, is increasingly politicised," she added.

Draghi's grip on power finally unravels

Italy looked set to lose its highly-respected prime minister Mario Draghi on Thursday, after his attempt to relaunch his grand coalition government ended with right-wing parties joining the populist Five Star Movement (M5S) in deserting him.

Opinion

Why Ukraine needs to enforce Istanbul Convention — now

TV viewers have become familiar with images of bodies in the streets of Ukraine, buildings destroyed, and people crowding onto trains to flee. What has gone mostly unreported is the significant increase in domestic violence, and its grave implications.

EU Commission set to unveil gas-reduction plan

The European Commission will unveil a new plan to reduce gas consumption by industry and consumers in a bid to prepare for "a likely deterioration" — or a full cut-off of Russian gas flows this winter.

Column

Is it goodbye to 'pacifist' Germany?

Many Germans saw the country as a benign power that will always favours diplomacy and peace-making over the use of force. Not any more.

