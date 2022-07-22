By EUobserver

Local councillors in the Slovak village of Varin have caused outrage by declining requests from central authorities to rename a street which honours Slovakia's WW2-era fascist leader Monsignor Jozef Tiso. Just one councillor voted to rename 'Tisova' street, meaning the case will end up in courts. Tiso led Slovakia as a Nazi vassal between 1939 and 1945, overseeing the deportations of some 90,000 Slovak Jews to die in concentration camps.