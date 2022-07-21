Thursday

21st Jul 2022

Slovak village clings to Nazi street name

By

Local councillors in the Slovak village of Varin have caused outrage by declining requests from central authorities to rename a street which honours Slovakia's WW2-era fascist leader Monsignor Jozef Tiso. Just one councillor voted to rename 'Tisova' street, meaning the case will end up in courts. Tiso led Slovakia as a Nazi vassal between 1939 and 1945, overseeing the deportations of some 90,000 Slovak Jews to die in concentration camps.

Draghi's grip on power finally unravels

Italy looked set to lose its highly-respected prime minister Mario Draghi on Thursday, after his attempt to relaunch his grand coalition government ended with right-wing parties joining the populist Five Star Movement (M5S) in deserting him.

Opinion

Why Ukraine needs to enforce Istanbul Convention — now

TV viewers have become familiar with images of bodies in the streets of Ukraine, buildings destroyed, and people crowding onto trains to flee. What has gone mostly unreported is the significant increase in domestic violence, and its grave implications.

EU Commission set to unveil gas-reduction plan

The European Commission will unveil a new plan to reduce gas consumption by industry and consumers in a bid to prepare for "a likely deterioration" — or a full cut-off of Russian gas flows this winter.

Column

Is it goodbye to 'pacifist' Germany?

Many Germans saw the country as a benign power that will always favours diplomacy and peace-making over the use of force. Not any more.

