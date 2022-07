By EUobserver

Germany will require gas storage facilities to be at 95-percent of their capacity by 1 November, raising its previous 90-precent target, the country's economy and climate minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday, according to Bloomberg. The announcement comes amid fears over gas supplies disruptions leading to shortages this winter. Habeck said storages should be 75-percent full by September and 85 percent by the start of October.