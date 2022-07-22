Ticker
Italy to hold fresh election on 25 September
By EUobserver
Italy is set to hold national elections on 25 September, after president Sergio Mattarella dissolved parliament on Thursday following Mario Draghi's resignation as prime minister, Bloomberg reported. A group of conservative parties, led by the far-right Brothers of Italy, leads recent polls. "Th[is] period … does not allow for any pause in the [government] action which is needed to counter the economic and social crisis, and rising inflation," Mattarella said.