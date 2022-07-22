By EUobserver

Italy is set to hold national elections on 25 September, after president Sergio Mattarella dissolved parliament on Thursday following Mario Draghi's resignation as prime minister, Bloomberg reported. A group of conservative parties, led by the far-right Brothers of Italy, leads recent polls. "Th[is] period … does not allow for any pause in the [government] action which is needed to counter the economic and social crisis, and rising inflation," Mattarella said.