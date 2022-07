By EUobserver

Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the UN are expected to sign a deal on Friday at 13.30 GMT to unblock Black Sea grain exports, the office of Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said on Thursday night, according to The Guardian. Russia has had a grip on over 20 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain stuck at ports in the Black Sea since the war began — raising fears over food security globally.