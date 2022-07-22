Ticker
Ukraine aims to reduce debt payments
By EUobserver
Kyiv is talking to major international financial institutions about reducing debt payments, Reuters reported. Ukraine this week asked its international creditors, including Western powers and the largest investment firms, to freeze payments for two years so it could focus on the war with Russia, which Western funds and governments backed. Ukraine estimates the costs of the war combined with lower tax revenues has left a €4.9bn-a-month fiscal shortfall.