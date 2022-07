By EUobserver

British foreign minister Liz Truss and former finance minister Rishi Sunak will clash in a crucial TV debate on Monday as the two aim to convince 160,000 Conservative party members that they can lead the party and the UK, after disgraced Boris Johnson leaves office in September. Over the weekend, Truss and Sunak tried to outbid each other on immigration, China and the establishment of tax-free economic zones.