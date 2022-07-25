Ticker
Thousands march in Budapest Pride despite heatwave
By EUobserver
Thousands of Hungarians joined the annual Budapest Pride march on Saturday, the hottest day in the country this year with 40 degrees Celsius, vowing to keep up their fight against prime minister Viktor Orbán's policies on LGBTI rights, Reuters reported. Earlier this month the EU Commission triggered legal action over a law targeting LGBTI people. Dozens of embassies in Budapest issued a statement in support of Hungary's LGBTI community.