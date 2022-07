By EUobserver

Greek firefighters battled wildfires on the island of Lesbos for a second day on Sunday, as well as new fires in the western Peloponnese and in northern Greece, evacuating nearby settlements as a heatwave set in, Reuters reported. Temperatures hit 40 degrees Celsius in parts of Greece on Sunday as a heatwave that has hit other parts of Europe spread east. Greece is suffering a second consecutive summer of wildfires.