By EUobserver

Some 1,200 people arrived in Sicily and in Lampedusa in Italy from Libya and Tunisia over the past 24 hours, Italian media report. Five dead bodies were also recovered from an overcrowded fishing boat. The arrivals have stretched facilities, especially on Lampedusa, where a holding centre has room for just 350 people. Far-right leaders are poised to make gains in upcoming snap elections in Italy, with immigration a hot topic.