Moldova's prime minister Natalia Gavrilita has said she is "very worried" about the prospect of a Russian invasion in future. "This is a risk, it's a hypothetical scenario for now, but if the military actions move further into the southwestern part of Ukraine and toward Odessa, then of course, we are very worried," Gavrilita told CNN on Sunday. "Nobody's safe, and I think that a lot of countries are worried".