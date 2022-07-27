By EUobserver

The leader of Italy's centre-left Democratic Party has warned Moscow could try to interfere in the country's snap elections, called after the collapse of Mario Draghi's government last week, Reuters reports. Enrico Letta said he wanted Italian intelligence agencies and the European Union's disinformation unit to monitor the two-month election campaign. The rightwing parties, the League and Forward Italy, are predicted to win a majority alongside hard-right Brothers of Italy.