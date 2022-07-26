Tuesday

26th Jul 2022

Italy's centre-left warns of Russian disinfo at snap election

By

The leader of Italy's centre-left Democratic Party has warned Moscow could try to interfere in the country's snap elections, called after the collapse of Mario Draghi's government last week, Reuters reports. Enrico Letta said he wanted Italian intelligence agencies and the European Union's disinformation unit to monitor the two-month election campaign. The rightwing parties, the League and Forward Italy, are predicted to win a majority alongside hard-right Brothers of Italy.

EU ministers struggle over 15% gas-cut plan

The meeting comes as the Russian state-controlled Gazprom announced that supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would drop to just 20 percent of capacity, starting Wednesday.

Happy Birthday, Esperanto! 'Language of peace' turns 135

Esperanto's supporters include Alfred Hermann Fried, co-winner of the 1911 Nobel Peace Prize, and Lord Robert Cecil, the winner of the 1937 Nobel Peace Prize — not to mention communist revolutionaries like Ho Chi Minh, Mao Zedong, and Josip Tito.

Orbán: West should focus on 'peace' not winning in Ukraine

As well as calling for direct US-Russia peace talks, Viktor Orbán cited the "great replacement" theory, which claims there is a plot to dilute the white populations of the US and European countries through immigration.

Are there dangerous chemicals in disposable nappies in EU?

One of the first opportunities for the EU Commission to 'walk its talk' is to support the proposal for a broad restriction of harmful chemicals in single-use diapers that millions of children wear everyday across the continent.

