Ticker
David Trimble, Good Friday Agreement architect, dies
By EUobserver
David Trimble, the former leader of the Ulster Unionist party and the inaugural first minister of Northern Ireland, died at the age of 77 on Monday, his family announced. Trimble, alongside the moderate nationalist leader John Hume, won the Nobel Peace Prize for his work putting together the Good Friday Agreement in 1998, which led to power-sharing and the end of decades of bloody conflict between Catholics and Protestants.