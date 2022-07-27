By EUobserver

EU member states should start preparing now for a new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in autumn and winter, the EU commissioner for health Stella Kyriakides said on Monday, adding that there had been a "worrying increase" in outbreaks. Kyriakides said that the commission had asked member states to accelerate booster shots now for persons over 60 and vulnerable groups, Reuters reported. "These months should be preparatory months," she said.