Ticker
Lufthansa cancels over 1,000 flights due to strike
By EUobserver
German national airline Lufthansa has announced almost all its flights from Frankfurt and Munich will be cancelled due to a staff strike scheduled on Wednesday, DW reported. The effects of the one-day strike are likely to affect flights later in the week. More than 1,000 flights have been called off affecting around 134,000 passengers amid the summer peak travel season. Thousands of flights have been cancelled across Europe this summer.