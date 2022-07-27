By EUobserver

Germany aims to spend up to €13bn a year in future on updating buildings to become more energy-efficient ones, compared to €9.6bn this year, its economy minister Robert Habeck said Tuesday. "Consuming less energy is the cheapest and most efficient contribution to more independence and climate protection and helps to save on energy costs," he said. Funding for renovations will come from state lender KfW and a new "climate fund".