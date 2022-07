By EUobserver

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Greece on Tuesday in his first time back in the EU since his minions murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 and dismembered him with a bone saw. Bin Salman held talks with Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis about defence-sector, energy, and telecommunications investments. He wanted to help make Greece "a hub" for hydrogen fuel imports he said prior to his departure.