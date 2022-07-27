By EUobserver

Zsuzsa Hegedüs, a veteran aide of Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán, has quit her post after Orbán spoke out against interracial mixing in a speech last weekend. The speech was "pure Nazi" and "worthy of Goebbels [Hitler's propagandist]" she said in her resignation letter, according to Hungarian media. Orbán replied he had "zero-tolerance" of racism and and antisemitism, despite a history of race-baiting by his government.