27th Jul 2022

Orbán accused of Nazi-type racism by closest aide

Zsuzsa Hegedüs, a veteran aide of Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán, has quit her post after Orbán spoke out against interracial mixing in a speech last weekend. The speech was "pure Nazi" and "worthy of Goebbels [Hitler's propagandist]" she said in her resignation letter, according to Hungarian media. Orbán replied he had "zero-tolerance" of racism and and antisemitism, despite a history of race-baiting by his government.

Exploiting the Ukraine crisis for Big Business

From food policy to climate change, corporate lobbyists are exploiting the Ukraine crisis to try to slash legislation that gets in the way of profit. But this is only making things worse.

Albania's post-communist dream has lessons for Ukraine

Comparisons between post-communist Albania and current-day Ukraine are fascinating — and make many pertinent parallels. Ukrainians have a similar determination to belong to "the rest of Europe" as Albanians.

Brazil pitches itself as answer to Ukraine war food shortages

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is pitching his Latin American country as the answer to the world food crisis following the war in Ukraine. The traditional wheat importer has now exported three million tonnes of the grain so far in 2022.

EU ministers struggle over 15% gas-cut plan

The meeting comes as the Russian state-controlled Gazprom announced that supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would drop to just 20 percent of capacity, starting Wednesday.

