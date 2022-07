By EUobserver

The EU needs to install 76 gigawatts of additional wind and solar energy by 2026, instead of 38 gigawatts — as is being forecast by industry — in order to meet climate goals, according to UK think-tank Ember. "Europe no longer lacks renewables ambition, but it is now facing an implementation gap," it said. Finland, Croatia, Lithuania and Sweden were the only EU states on a trajectory to meet goals.