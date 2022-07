By EUobserver

An internal investigation by the EU Commission found "indicators of compromise" — signs that some staff smartphones were hacked using Israeli-made 'Pegasus' malware — according to a letter from EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders to Dutch MEP Sophie in 't Veld on 25 July, seen by Reuters. The probe was triggered when Apple warned Reynders back in 2021 his phone might have been hacked with Pegasus, he added.