Ticker
Bulgaria set for snap elections in autumn
By EUobserver
Bulgaria is preparing for snap elections, likely in October, after the Socialist party abandoned plans to form a new coalition. "It became clear that there is no majority willing to fight corruption ... In that case we will return the mandate to form a government to the president unfulfilled tomorrow," Georgi Svilenski, a senior party member, told press Wednesday, Reuters reports. The previous reformist government was toppled last month.