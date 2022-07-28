Ticker
Spain asks European Parliament to allow use of Catalan
By EUobserver
The Spanish government is to ask the European Parliament to allow Catalan to be used in the chamber, a first for a regional language, Reuters reports. The request could then be extended to Basque and Galician, if regional governments request it. Unanimous approval will be needed first from the EU Council. The move is seen as a conciliatory gesture by the centre-left coalition in Madrid to the Catalonia separatist movement.